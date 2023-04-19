 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Apple's AR/VR headset to feature sports, gaming, iPad apps and workouts

Bloomberg
Apr 19, 2023 / 07:21 AM IST

The offerings will include gaming, fitness and collaboration tools, new versions of Apple’s existing iPad features, and services for watching sports, according to people with knowledge of the plans. The roughly $3,000 headset is set to debut at an event in June, with the product going on sale months later.

Apple Inc. is racing to build a trove of software and services for its upcoming mixed-reality headset, seeking to win over potentially wary consumers with apps that use the device’s novel 3D interface.

Apple’s hardware products have long depended on having a robust assortment of software — epitomized by the Steve Jobs-era slogan, “There’s an app for that.” But there may be even more pressure when it comes to the mixed-reality headset, a technology that will be unfamiliar to many consumers and very expensive at the outset. Apple will have to sell the world on why anyone needs such a device and how to use it.

A big part of the effort is adapting iPad apps for the new headset, which blends virtual and augmented reality. Users will be able to access millions of existing apps from third-party developers via the new 3D interface, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the plans are still under wraps.