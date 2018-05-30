Apple’s 2019 iPhone could sport 3 rear cameras, 3D sensing technology

Apple may launch at least one iPhone which sports triple rear camera setup in 2019, reports Taiwanese website Economic Daily News, referring to a research piece from Deutsche Securities analyst Jialin Lu.

The research report suggests, tri camera iPhones will be capable of advanced 3D sensing via stereoscopic vision, in which at least two sensors will capture an image from a different angle creating a three dimensional (3D) object. The cameras will use triangulation method to judge the distance between the phone and the object.

For the uninitiated, iPhone X has TrueDepth system on its front camera which is similar to 3D sensing. Using the technology, the front camera captures 3D information for Face ID authentication and also for animated emoticons or Animojis.

Lu’s report states 3D sensing on the rear camera will be used for augmented reality.

Apple had been toying with the idea of equipping rear cameras of its devices with 3D sensing capabilities, as per reports by Alex Webb from Bloomberg last year. However, back then, Apple was looking at ToF (time-of-flight) technology which calculates the time a laser takes to bounce off surrounding objects.

Analysts though believe ToF technology is not as proficient and feasible as the triangulation method achieved with a tri sensor, as the latter comes with better power saving. Triangulation also helps to recreate images from a different angle than that captured by regular cameras and enhances the image quality.

Additionally, the extra lens will also give the device better zooming capability as it will come with a longer focal length. Longer focal length in a sensor will allow an iPhone 3x optical zooming capability. This simply means the user will be able to zoom in three times on an object at a distance without encountering any blur in the image quality.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the claims made in the report.

However, Apple’s devices will not be the first ever smartphone to incorporate a three-lens design as Huawei’s P20 Pro already sports three rear cameras at the back. P20 Pro sports a 40MP + 20MP + 8MP Leica sensors which are capable of laser autofocus and 3x optical zoom.