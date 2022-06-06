Apple WWDC 2022 | Where to watch the event, what to expect, and more

Apple's annual Worldwide Developer's Conference (WWDC), kicks off later today. The company is expected to showcase the latest versions of its marquee operating systems such as iOS, iPadOS, macOS and watchOS.

How do I watch the event and what time does it start?

As usual, the event will be livestreamed on Apple's official website, or you can catch the livestream on YouTube through this video:

The event will kick off at 10am PST, or around 10:30pm Indian time. The keynote is scheduled for almost two hours, given the number of announcements Apple is expected to make.

What can I expect from the event?

Expect a lot of new software announcements, Apple's WWDC is meant to primarily showcase the latest advancements the company has made in operating systems that power its devices.

You can expect a lot of time dedicated to updates for iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, and watchOS 9. Apple may also introduce new hardware at the event, with many expecting a new MacBook Air, and Apple's long rumoured Mixed Reality headsets to make an appearance. For the full rundown of expected announcements, check here.