Apple WWDC 2022 | Apple aims to make its devices more secure with privacy and security updates

At WWDC 2022, Apple unveiled a ton of updates to its various software offerings across different platforms along with a new M2 chipset for the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.

However, software has been at the heart of last night's Apple event and one of the main themes that reflected across all the different software platforms was privacy and security. To that end, the Cupertino-based tech giant revealed some new privacy and security updates to watchOS 9, iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura. Now, let’s take a look at some of these features:

Safety Check

First up is iOS 16, which has a new Safety Check feature that is aimed at protecting people in abusive relationships. Safety Check can be used to review and revoke a user’s access to apps like Find My, location, data, contacts, and more. There’s also an Emergency Reset button to reset access for all people and apps at once across devices synced with an iCloud account.

Passkeys

Passkeys are unique digital keys that are meant to offer enhanced security that passwords cannot. Passkeys are never stored on a web server and stay on the device so hackers can’t steal them in a data breach or trick users into sharing them. Passkeys use Touch ID or Face ID for biometric verification, and iCloud Keychain to sync across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV with end-to-end encryption. Passkeys will also work across apps and the web.

Other Privacy and Security Features

Apple is also pushing other privacy and security updates on its various platforms. iPhone users will now be able to use Face ID in landscape orientation. The tech giant will now push standalone security improvements to iOS 16 between regular software updates. This will allow Apple to patch security flaws it is aware of even faster.

iOS 16 is also adding a new feature to make the Hidden and Recently Deleted albums in Photos more private. These albums can be unlocked using Face ID, Touch ID, or a passcode, although they will be locked by default. This feature will also be available across macOS Ventura and iPadOS 16.

Apple users will also be able to use their ID in Apple Wallet for apps that require age verification. And to make the experience more private and secure, Apple's only necessary information will be provided in order to complete a transaction. Users can also review and consent through Face ID and Touch ID before sharing the information.

Apple noted; “Privacy is fundamental in the design and development across all of Apple’s features. When a user’s iPhone is locked with a passcode, Touch ID, or Face ID, all of their health and fitness data in the Health app — other than Medical ID — is encrypted. Any Health data backed up to iCloud is encrypted both in transit and on Apple servers.”

Also Read: Apple WWDC 2022 | From iOS 16 to M2-powered MacBook Air: All the major announcements made by Apple

Apple WWDC 2022 | MacBook Air M2 launched in India with a new display and design; check India price, specs