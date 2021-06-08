Apple will continue to update iOS 14 for users not ready to move on to iOS 15

At WWDC 2021, Apple announced several new changes to iOS that would arrive with the latest iteration of the company’s iPhone operating system. iOS 15 is bringing new features to the platform aimed at improving the overall experience.

However, according to a recent report by MacRumors, Apple plans to allow iPhone users to remain on iOS 14 even after the launch of its successor.

According to details on the software pages of the new update, spotted by MacRumours, “iOS now offers a choice between two software update versions in the Settings app. You can update to the latest version of iOS 15 as soon as it's released for the latest features and most complete set of security updates. Or continue on ‌iOS 14‌ and still get important security updates until you're ready to upgrade to the next major version.”

Apple has also stated that users running on the previous version of its iPhone operating system will be able to update to iOS 15 at a later date. Additionally, it says that iOS 14 users will also get “important security updates” until they are ready to update to iOS 15.

Historically, Apple has prompted users to update to the latest version of iOS without giving users much choice. However, it seems like the tech giant is easing some of its restrictions or requirements. The first public beta for iOS 15 will arrive sometime in July, while a full-fledged public rollout is expected in the fall.