Apple WWDC 2018 Live: iOS 12, iPhone SE 2 expected to be unveiled shortly

Jun 04, 2018 09:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Apple’s all new ARKit 2.0 supports multi-user augmented reality.
Multiple users can share a view with AR in real time.
Apple has unveiled Measure, an app which let’s you measure an object by simply pointing a camera at it, as part of AR mission.
"With ARkit Apple has become the most powerful AR platform," says Abhay Parasnis.
Abhay Parasnis, Exec VP, Adobe is on stage to talk about ARKit tools.
iOS 12 will be available on devices as old as the iPhone 5S.
All devices running on iOS 11 will have iOS 12. Apps will run and launch 40 percent faster on iOS 12.
Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of software engineering, is on stage and starts talking about iOS 12.
"Coding is an essential skill and should be introduced in every school," Cook says.
"We now have over 20 million Apple developers worldwide," Cook says.
The event has begun and Apple's CEO Tim Cook has taken center stage.
iOS 12 may also bring with it advanced augmented reality (AR) features with improved ARKit.
The OS is also expected to pack in new NFC features.
It is speculated that the company will release a new ‘Digital Health’ initiative which will include tools that can help iOS users check how much they spend on their devices.
According to Bloomberg, all the details will be bundled into a menu inside the Settings app in iOS 12.
The company will also introduce tools for tracking the stock market.
However, a report from Bloomberg says, Apple will make only software announcements and it will make hardware announcements only in September when it will unveil the 2018 edition of iPhone X.
The company is expected to announce its latest operating system the iOS 12 along with updates in macOS, watchOS, tvOS today.
Reports suggest Apple may make some hardware announcements which include an upgraded MacBook Air or new Apple iPad and a brand new iPhone SE 2.
The event can be livestreamed here.
However, to do so Apple has listed a certain conditions.
"This stream is best experienced on an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch using Safari on iOS 10 or later; a Mac using Safari on macOS Sierra 10.12 or later; or a PC using Windows 10 and Microsoft Edge."
"Streaming to Apple TV via AirPlay requires an Apple TV (2nd generation or later) with the latest Apple TV software or tvOS. Other platforms may also be able to access the stream using recent versions of Chrome or Firefox (MSE, H.264, and AAC required)," it says on its website.
The atmosphere is electric as the largest tech company on earth is moments away from launching its annual conference for developers. The company is expected to make a whole host of announcements which includes the latest and the most awaited iOS 12.
Apple's 2018 World Wide Developers Conference is all set to kick off at McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. This Live Blog will keep you updated with all that’s happening at the coveted event.