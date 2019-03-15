Apple World Wide Developers Conference from June 3

Moneycontrol News

Apple is holding an event on March 25 to launch video streaming services and premium news subscription and is likely to launch AirPods 2, new iPads. But before this event, the Cupertino-based company has already invited developers for the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) that starts on June 3.

The event which starts on June 3 would go on till June 7, would mark the 30th anniversary of the developer conference and would be held at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. Apple usually holds this event to give developers an insight of how the upcoming iOS platform would look and work like in the coming years. The attendees are given an opportunity to work with Apple engineers and developers to understand the framework and technology behind iOS. It features giving app developers and engineers technical knowledge and hands-on experience to ‘Write Code’ and ‘Blow Minds’.

“WWDC is Apple’s biggest event of the year. It brings thousands of the most creative and dedicated developers from around the world together with over a thousand Apple engineers to learn about our latest platform innovations and to connect as a community,” said Phil Schiller, Senior VP of Worldwide Marketing, Apple. He said Apple developers are “incredibly passionate about creating the next generation of mind-blowing experiences for the world through apps. We can’t wait to get together with them and share what’s next.”

On the first day of the event, Apple usually presents a keynote to unveil new features and updates in its latest iOS software. This year, Apple is expected to introduce iOS 13 for iPhone, iPad, iPod and even introduce the latest software for Mac and Apple Watch. iOS 13 is expected to have a much anticipated system-wide dark mode

The tech giant also introduces hardware during the event. In 2017, Apple introduced new updates to its iMac, MacBook, MacBook Pro along with the launch of the smart speaker — HomePod. Apple also introduced a new 10.5-inch iPad Pro in 2017. It did not introduce any new hardware last year but is expected to launch AirPower, AirPods 2, new iPads if not released during the March event.