App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 15, 2019 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple World Wide Developers Conference from June 3

Apple usually holds this event to give developers an insight of how the upcoming iOS platform would look and work like in the coming years.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Moneycontrol News

Apple is holding an event on March 25 to launch video streaming services and premium news subscription and is likely to launch AirPods 2, new iPads. But before this event, the Cupertino-based company has already invited developers for the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) that starts on June 3.

The event which starts on June 3 would go on till June 7, would mark the 30th anniversary of the developer conference and would be held at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. Apple usually holds this event to give developers an insight of how the upcoming iOS platform would look and work like in the coming years. The attendees are given an opportunity to work with Apple engineers and developers to understand the framework and technology behind iOS. It features giving app developers and engineers technical knowledge and hands-on experience to ‘Write Code’ and ‘Blow Minds’.

“WWDC is Apple’s biggest event of the year. It brings thousands of the most creative and dedicated developers from around the world together with over a thousand Apple engineers to learn about our latest platform innovations and to connect as a community,” said Phil Schiller, Senior VP of Worldwide Marketing, Apple. He said Apple developers are “incredibly passionate about creating the next generation of mind-blowing experiences for the world through apps. We can’t wait to get together with them and share what’s next.”

related news

On the first day of the event, Apple usually presents a keynote to unveil new features and updates in its latest iOS software. This year, Apple is expected to introduce iOS 13 for iPhone, iPad, iPod and even introduce the latest software for Mac and Apple Watch. iOS 13 is expected to have a much anticipated system-wide dark mode 

The tech giant also introduces hardware during the event. In 2017, Apple introduced new updates to its iMac, MacBook, MacBook Pro along with the launch of the smart speaker — HomePod. Apple also introduced a new 10.5-inch iPad Pro in 2017. It did not introduce any new hardware last year but is expected to launch AirPower, AirPods 2, new iPads if not released during the March event.
First Published on Mar 15, 2019 03:35 pm

tags #Apple Event #World Wide Developers Conference #WWDC #WWDC 2019

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

DMK Announces List of LS Constituencies Allotted to Itself, Allies

Global Climate Strike: Students Around the World Skip Class to Demand ...

India Was Alone Against Masood Azhar in 2009, Has Global Support Now: ...

Hard Day's Work: Politicians Teach Us That Any Time is a Good Time to ...

Priyanka Chopra Excited to Be Part of Women in the World Summit With B ...

Yamaha MT-15 Launched in India for Rs 1.36 Lakh, Gets Single Channel A ...

Pakistan's Response on Kartarpur Corridor Inadequate, Says Amarinder S ...

Sreesanth to Bounce Back on Field Soon, Says Wife After SC Sets Aside ...

Alia Bhatt Rings in Birthday with Ranbir Kapoor, Family and Friends, S ...

General elections 2019: Politicisation of the military has seldom yiel ...

After Mumbai bridge collapse, NCP says scrap bullet train plan

General elections 2019: Can N Chandrababu Naidu's TDP overcome anti-in ...

Fadnavis and Uddhav to begin joint poll meetings from today

Congress to announce Bihar Grand Alliance candidates on Sunday

Closing Bell: Markets end off day's high, Nifty below 11,450; HUL, ITC ...

Here's a list of top stocks bought and sold by mutual funds in Februar ...

Next technical level for rupee is 68.80/US dollar, says HDFC Bank

Sterlite Tech shares dive 10% as it faces selling pressure in China

China snubs world, protects JeM chief Masood Azhar: The story of 3 kin ...

Priyanka Gandhi meets Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad: A few theori ...

New Zealand mosque shootings: 49 dead in two 'terrorist attacks' in Ch ...

Sanya Malhotra's character in Photograph must set a precedent for laye ...

Sarnath Banerjee on subverting 'truth-manufacturing industries' with f ...

Best phones under Rs 20,000 (March 2019): Poco F1, Redmi Note 7 Pro to ...

Clean Kumbh, dirty Ganga: River's transformation during Mela was 'even ...

GDP fiasco, vanishing job numbers: India is certainly fighting a trust ...

How a small Madhya Pradesh village is striving to keep kabaddi's legac ...

Kalank: Alia Bhatt oozes beauty in this new poster

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Ranbir Kapoor plays a perfect boyfriend at ...

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Star brings in her 26th birthday with beau ...

Ayushmann Khurrana in legal trouble, accused of plagiarising Bala stor ...

Supreme Court lifts ban on S Sreesanth, asks BCCI to reconsider plea w ...

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Kalank and Brahmastra will get you apprecia ...

Actor Priya Bapat reveals why she turned down Chak De! India with Shah ...

Section 15: Ayushmann Khurrana is ready to shed his blood for director ...

New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh Cricket team has a narrow esca ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.