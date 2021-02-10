MARKET NEWS

Apple working with TSMC to develop Micro OLED displays for upcoming AR glasses: Report

To recall, Apple already partners with TSMC for the new M1 Apple Silicon chips that are used on Apple's new Mac lineup.

Moneycontrol News
February 10, 2021 / 07:20 PM IST

Apple has reportedly partnered with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) to develop "ultra-advanced" micro-OLED displays that will be used in its "upcoming augmented reality devices." According to a report by Nikkei (Obtained via MacRumours), the Taiwanese chipmaker is developing the micro-OLED display tech at a secret facility in Taiwan.

The development of the micro-OLED displays is reportedly in the trial production phase and will take few years before Apple and TSMC are ready to bring it into mass production. Apple Glasses are expected to launch sometime in 2022 or 2023. The display is currently in the works and is said to be less than an inch in size.

A source with direct information on the micro-OLED R&D project said, "Panel players are good at making screens bigger and bigger, but when it comes to thin and light devices like AR glasses, you need a very small screen. Apple is partnering with TSMC to develop the technology because the chipmaker's expertise is making things ultra-small and good, while Apple is also leveraging panel experts' know-how on display technologies."

To recall, Apple already partners with TSMC for the new M1 Apple Silicon chips that are used on Apple's new Mac lineup. TSMC's process is also used in the A-series chips on the iPhones and iPads. According to the report, "Apple is also exploring microLED technology, with trial production lines in place for both display types."

It is worth noting that micro-OLED technology is different from MicroLED tech, which uses smaller components than those used in traditional LED lighting. Apple's investment in micro-OLED is said to be aimed at reducing its dependence on Samsung Electronics. Samsung is currently the primary supplier of OLED panels used in its iPhones.
