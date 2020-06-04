App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2020 10:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple working on iPad Pro 5G with mini-LED display, A14X chip: Report

The iPad Pro with a mini-LED display is likely to launch in Q1 or Q2 2020.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Apple could launch a new iPad Pro with 5G in 2021. A new tip stated this new iPad will feature the upcoming mini-LED display and Apple’s A14x processor.

The iPad Pro with a mini-LED display is likely to launch in Q1 or Q2 2020. The exact launch month is not known but Apple’s track record suggests it could launch the new iPad in March.

The tipster with the Twitter handle L0vetodream also claimed the rumoured iPad will use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon x55 modem for 5G, offering both mmWave and sub-6GHz frequency. 

mmWave offers faster speeds but has a short-range, whereas sub-6GHz is relatively slow but offers better signal strength.

related news

The display size and other details are currently unknown. Apple has been rumoured to be working on the mini-LED display tech for quite some time. Previously, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had reported that Apple will launch a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a mini-LED display, which will offer a rich wide colour gamut, high contrast ratios, high dynamic range, and localised dimming. The mini-LED is also expected to result in thinner panels that are more power-efficient and do not suffer from burn-in like OLED. 

Kuo had also stated in the same note that Apple will launch a 14-inch MacBook Pro with a mini-LED screen. The devices were previously slated to launch in Q4 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the launch could get postponed by a quarter or two.

First Published on Jun 4, 2020 10:36 am

tags #Apple #gadgets

