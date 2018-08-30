Apple working on dual-SIM iPhone models

Technology giant Apple is working on introducing a dual-SIM iPhone this year, according to media reports.

According to a report in Bloomberg, the dual-SIM feature will be introduced in at least some regions. This is likely to help users switch between a local carrier plan and a coverage area smoothly.

Operating system iOS 12 developer beta 5, released earlier this year, includes references to dual-SIM support, reports had suggested.

The operating system even mentions a second physical SIM tray, according to a report in The Verge. The upcoming model of the iPhone with dual-SIM support, may not be restricted to a single SIM tray and an eSIM support.

A large percentage of iPhone’s competitors are coming out with flagship phones which are dual-SIM phones, including Huawei, OnePlus and Samsung.

As of Q2 2018, Apple’s global market share for smartphones was 12.1 percent, behind Samsung’s 20.9 percent and Huawei’s 15.8 percent.