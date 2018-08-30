App
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2018 04:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple working on dual-SIM iPhone models

A large percentage of iPhone’s competitors are coming out with flagship phones which are dual-SIM phones, including Huawei, OnePlus and Samsung

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Technology giant Apple is working on introducing a dual-SIM iPhone this year, according to media reports.

According to a report in Bloomberg, the dual-SIM feature will be introduced in at least some regions. This is likely to help users switch between a local carrier plan and a coverage area smoothly.

Operating system iOS 12 developer beta 5, released earlier this year, includes references to dual-SIM support, reports had suggested.

The operating system even mentions a second physical SIM tray, according to a report in The Verge. The upcoming model of the iPhone with dual-SIM support, may not be restricted to a single SIM tray and an eSIM support.

A large percentage of iPhone's competitors are coming out with flagship phones which are dual-SIM phones, including Huawei, OnePlus and Samsung.

As of Q2 2018, Apple’s global market share for smartphones was 12.1 percent, behind Samsung’s 20.9 percent and Huawei’s 15.8 percent.

Smartphone global market share
First Published on Aug 30, 2018 04:47 pm

tags #Apple #Business #iPhone #Technology

