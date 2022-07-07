English
    Apple working on an 'extreme sports' variant of the Apple Watch

    The watch will have a larger screen, bigger battery and a tougher metal casing, a report has said

    Moneycontrol News
    July 07, 2022 / 11:42 AM IST
    (Image: A woman tries out the Apple Watch on her wrist)

    

    Apple is working on a new "extreme sports" variant of the Apple Watch, which will have its biggest display yet, news agency Bloomberg has reported.

    The smartwatch’s screen will be about 7 percent larger, and with a resolution of 410 x 502. The screen will measure almost two inches diagonally.

    The watch will reportedly also use a tougher metal casing and the screen will be shatter-resistant. The new variant will ship with a larger battery as well, and is expected to have improved tracking capabilities for metrics such as hiking, running, etc.

    The new model could be announced this year, along with two other variants—the Apple Watch Series 8, and an improved version of the low-end Apple Watch SE.

    It is in September that Apple usually launches new watches and iPhones.

    The reports said that the Series 8 watch would also feature a 1.9-inch display, while the new SE would use the same 1.78-inch screen as before.

    The “extreme sports” variant is expected to cost more than the standard Apple Watch model.

    All of the new watches will likely use the S8 processor, which will have comparable performance to S7, which powers the Apple Watch Series 7.

    The “extreme sports” variant is Apple's bid to compete with rugged smartwatches from companies like Garmin. The new model will be aimed at athletes.
    Tags: #Apple #Apple Watch #Apple Watch Sport #fitness smartwatches #watchOS
    first published: Jul 7, 2022 11:42 am
