Apple wins appeal against UK's antitrust investigation

Apple has won an appeal against the UK Competition and Markets Authority's decision to launch a probe into the tech giant's mobile browser and cloud gaming services.

The UK's Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) sided with Apple and ruled on March 31 that the CMA held no power and "erred in law" when attempting to investigate the Cupertino-based technology giant, news agency Reuters reported.

Also Read | Upcoming iOS 17 Preview to reportedly have features long requested by users

Apple's lawyer Timothy Ottey argued that the investigation should have been undertaken last June when the authority published a report on mobile ecosystems. In the report, CMA said it felt that Apple and Google held an "effective duopoly".

Moneycontrol News