you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2019 08:50 AM IST | Source: PTI

Apple will produce new Mac Pro computers in US

The California tech giant said it would keep production of the Mac Pro -- a computer costing some $6,000 -- in Austin, Texas, following reports it was considering moving the manufacturing the China.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Apple said it would keep making its Mac Pro in the United States, after obtaining tariff exemptions for some components in the high-end computers.

Apple said the decision came after the company obtained "a federal product exclusion" from tariffs "for certain necessary components" for the computers.

Apple said the decision came after the company obtained "a federal product exclusion" from tariffs "for certain necessary components" for the computers.

The news comes despite comments from President Donald Trump in July that he would oppose waiving tariffs on components for Apple's devices, commenting in a tweet, "Make them in the USA, no Tariffs."

related news

Apple chief executive Tim Cook said in a statement Monday the company is "proud to be building (the new Mac Pro) in Austin" and added, "We thank the administration for their support enabling this opportunity." The company said it would begin production soon at the same Austin facility where Mac Pro has been made since 2013.

Apple said it was "on track to fulfill its commitment" to invest $350 billion in the US economy by 2023 through its own manufacturing and from suppliers.

Trump has been moving to slap punitive tariffs on Chinese goods to press Beijing to accept more imports and improve protections for US intellectual property, although his administration has issued some waivers and delays.

First Published on Sep 24, 2019 08:34 am

tags #Technology #World News

