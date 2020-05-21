App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 04:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple will not ship EarPods with the iPhone 12: Report

Apple has been shipping its wired EarPods since it began selling the original iPhone.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Apple is likely to not ship its wired EarPods with the iPhone 12 series. The move is expected to drive the sales of Apple’s wireless audio devices, namely the AirPods and the AirPods Pro.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, in his latest note, revealed that there will be no new AirPods or AirPods Pro until 2021. The company will, instead, launch a promotional offer during the holiday season to further boost sales of its truly-wireless earbuds, reported 9to5Mac.

Apple has been shipping its wired EarPods since it began selling the original iPhone. While the original EarPods came with a 3.5mm headphone jack, Apple decided to remove the headphone jack in the iPhone 7. The Cupertino giant has, since then, been shipping EarPods with a lightning connector that cannot be used simultaneously while charging the device for obvious reasons — a single lightning port.

The removal of the headphone jack plus the convenience factor of the AirPods has been the possible growth factor for its popularity among consumers. The company sold over 60 million units of the AirPods in 2019. The growing popularity was such that it led to several cheap knockoffs and clones that duplicated the AirPods design. 

Kuo expects the AirPods sales to rebound by the holiday season, which will also witness a strong year-over-year sales growth of AirPods Pro. He further claims that Apple will sell over 93 million units of the AirPods, nearly a 15 percent jump from his previous estimate of 80 million units.

There have also been rumours of Apple could pack the iPhone with AirPods as a bundled promotional offer with a discounted price. This could be one of the possible promotional plans that Kuo is referring to.

In India, Apple sells the second-generation AirPods for Rs 14,900 without the wireless charging case while the AirPods Pro cost Rs 24,990. 

Also Read: Apple AirPods Pro vs AirPods: Here's what is new and different

First Published on May 21, 2020 04:50 pm

tags #Apple

