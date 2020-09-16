172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|apple-will-no-longer-ship-the-charger-with-apple-watch-here-is-why-5846061.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2020 10:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple will no longer ship the charger with Apple Watch, here is why

It was previously rumoured that Apple would no longer ship a charging cable and earphones with the iPhone 12 launching in the coming weeks.

Moneycontrol News

At the Time Flies Apple event on September 15, the company announced that it would no longer ship the USB adapter with the Apple Watch.

Apple decided to ditch adding the 5W adapter in the Apple Watch box to cut down on packaging, thus contributing to reducing electronic waste.

Apple launched the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE at the event titled Time Flies. After the two products were unveiled, Apple, in its bid to contribute for the betterment of the environment, announced that it would no longer ship a charging brick with the Apple Watch. The 1-meter magnetic cable will continue to ship inside the box.

The company also announced a new iPad Air 2020 at the iPad 2020 launch event. Notably, both the iPad models will ship with a 20W charging adapter. The iPad Air charger works with the new USB-C port that replaces the Lightning port.

It was previously rumoured that Apple would no longer ship a charging cable and earphones with the iPhone 12 launching in the coming weeks. The move was tipped to be based on reducing costs and packaging while benefiting the environment.

It is quite odd to see why Apple chose to exclude the iPad line of products from its environment initiative. The move is likely to draw some criticism as consumers will have to shell out more money to purchase the charging adapter.
First Published on Sep 16, 2020 10:24 am

