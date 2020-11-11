Apple will discontinue iPad Mini with the launch of foldable iPhone: Report

The foldable iPhone will likely model the iPad and run on iPadOS.
Any and all hopes of a foldable iPhone arriving in 2020 were put to rest after last night’s ‘One more thing’ event. However, reports suggest that a foldable iPhone may still be in the cards in the future.
A new report claims that Apple will discontinue the iPad Mini model when it launches its foldable iPhone. The reports are in line with previous rumours that have suggested that Apple first foldable device will resemble an iPad rather than an iPhone. It is also expected to run on run iPadOS rather than iOS.
Past reports have stated that Apple’s foldable iPhone or iPad will feature a single continuous screen when opened as opposed to two separate display panels. The latest report adds that the company’s first foldable device could feature at least 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
Apple’s foldable iPhone is expected to cost around $1,499. It is worth noting that the report also suggests that a foldable iPhone is nowhere close to a launch and could be unveiled as late as November 2022.However, Apple has picked up the pace with its product launches, host three major events in the span of two months. The most recent one was the unveiling of new Macs with Apple’s ARM-based M1 chip. Additionally, Apple is also quite a few miles behind Samsung and Huawei when it comes to foldable, with the former already establishing a foothold in the market.