Apple will discontinue iPad Mini with the launch of foldable iPhone: Report

Any and all hopes of a foldable iPhone arriving in 2020 were put to rest after last night’s ‘One more thing’ event. However, reports suggest that a foldable iPhone may still be in the cards in the future.

A new report claims that Apple will discontinue the iPad Mini model when it launches its foldable iPhone. The reports are in line with previous rumours that have suggested that Apple first foldable device will resemble an iPad rather than an iPhone. It is also expected to run on run iPadOS rather than iOS.

Past reports have stated that Apple’s foldable iPhone or iPad will feature a single continuous screen when opened as opposed to two separate display panels. The latest report adds that the company’s first foldable device could feature at least 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Apple’s foldable iPhone is expected to cost around $1,499. It is worth noting that the report also suggests that a foldable iPhone is nowhere close to a launch and could be unveiled as late as November 2022.