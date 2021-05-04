MARKET NEWS

Apple Watch to get blood pressure, alcohol, glucose level monitoring

Moneycontrol News
May 04, 2021 / 10:42 AM IST
Apple Watch is expected to get major health-related features. According to new reports, future Apple Watch models will get blood pressure and alcohol level monitoring features. The company is also said to introduce glucose level monitoring in 2021. 

The said features were revealed via UK’s tech health firm Rockley Photonics’s SEC filing. Spotted by The Telegraph and Forbes, the listing documents revealed that Apple has been the UK firm’s biggest customer generating the majority of the company’s revenue for the past two years. Rockley Photonics’ CEO said that tech would be in consumer products by 2022. He, however, did not reveal that the sensors would be used in Apple Watch.

Earlier in 2021, an Apple patent revealed that the company is working on bringing the glucose level monitoring feature on the Apple Watch. The company is expected to launch the Apple Watch Series 7 later in 2021. There aren’t many details available about the upcoming Apple Watch.

Apple introduced the Apple Watch Series 6 (Review) and the Apple Watch SE (Review) in 2020 alongside the iPhone 12 (Review) series. The flagship Apple Watch comes with a blood oxygen monitoring feature, popularly known as SpO2 monitoring feature. It also comes with a faster S6 chip and watchOS 7.
TAGS: #Apple #Apple Watch
first published: May 4, 2021 10:42 am

