Apple Watch Series 7 listed on Flipkart

The pricing for Apple Watch Series 7 starts at Rs 41,900

Moneycontrol News
October 04, 2021 / 12:18 PM IST
A listing of the newest Apple Watch models has been spotted on Flipkart

Thanks to a listing by online e-tailer Flipkart, we now know the official pricing for the Apple Watch Series 7 in India.

The pricing starts at Rs 41,900 for the 41mm Aluminum GPS-only model, while the 45mm variant will cost Rs 44,900. The GPS+Cellular Aluminum model will start at Rs 50,900 for the 41mm variant and Rs 53,900 for the 45mm one.

Stainless Steel versions of the Apple Watch start at Rs 69,900 and is only available in the GPS + Cellular variant. The 45nm model will cost Rs 73,900. You will need to pay an additional Rs 4,000 for the Milanese Loop.

The new Apple Watch Series was announced alongside the new iPhone 13 series, refreshed iPad Mini and the updated 9th Generation iPad.

It has the same S6 chip that was present on the Series 6 but comes with a larger display and thinner bezels. Apple also claimed that the new series ships with the most, crack-resistant glass they have ever made, and will offer up to 33% faster charging compared to the previous generation.

The new watches will run watchOS 8 out of the box, which will offer among many things leverage the large display and thinner bezels to display more text.

Apple Watch Series 7 also has blood oxygen saturation tracking, heart rate tracking and can detect atrial fibrillation, along with support for quick ECG reports. The company has said that the watch can last up to 18 hours on a single charge and has a USB Type-C port for charging.

It also has an IP6X rating for dust protection and is rated WR50 for water resistance, which means it can withstand a deep dive up to 50 meters.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Apple Watch Series 7 #Flipkart
first published: Oct 4, 2021 12:18 pm

