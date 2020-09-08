172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|apple-watch-series-6-new-ipad-launch-tipped-for-tonight-5810811.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Sep 08, 2020 09:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple Watch Series 6, new iPad launch tipped for tonight

Apple Watch Series 6 and the new iPad launch is rumoured to happen on September 8 at 9 am EST (6:30 pm IST).

Moneycontrol News

There has been a lot of buzz over the Apple Watch Series 6 and a new iPad launch rumoured to happen on September 8. Prolific leaker Jon Prosser, citing his sources, claims that the two new Apple products are certainly launching tonight via a press release.

Prosser had earlier claimed that Apple Watch Series 6 and the new iPad launch is scheduled to release on September 8 at 9 am EST (6:30 pm IST). Hours before the rumoured launch, Prosser is doubling down on this claim and said that his sources are “not budging or changing their mind” over the iPad and Apple Watch Series 6 launch tonight.

He also pointed out that Apple Watch Series 5 models listed on the Apple UK online store are currently unavailable, and that Apple has been depleting its stock of the current models.

Close

While Prosser is quite certain on the Apple Watch Series 6 and the new iPad launch, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman had claimed that Apple will announce the iPhone 12 launch date on September 8. 

related news

It was previously rumoured that Apple will launch a new low-cost iPad or an iPad Air 4 in September. There are also rumours suggesting an iPad Pro launch. 

Regarding the Apple Watch Series 6, the new smartwatch is said to sport the same design as the Apple Watch Series 5 and come with new features like Blood Oxygen levels, Sleep tracking, improved ECG, etc. 

Prosser’s leaks have, so far, been quite accurate when it comes to Apple products. We are a few hours away to know if the rumours of the Apple Watch Series 6 launch alongside the new iPad were true.

Also check: Apple iPhone 12 launch date, likely specifications, price and everything we know so far
First Published on Sep 8, 2020 09:25 am

tags #Apple #Apple Watch #iPad #smartwatches

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.