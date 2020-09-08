Apple Watch Series 6, new iPad launch tipped for tonight

There has been a lot of buzz over the Apple Watch Series 6 and a new iPad launch rumoured to happen on September 8. Prolific leaker Jon Prosser, citing his sources, claims that the two new Apple products are certainly launching tonight via a press release.

Prosser had earlier claimed that Apple Watch Series 6 and the new iPad launch is scheduled to release on September 8 at 9 am EST (6:30 pm IST). Hours before the rumoured launch, Prosser is doubling down on this claim and said that his sources are “not budging or changing their mind” over the iPad and Apple Watch Series 6 launch tonight.

He also pointed out that Apple Watch Series 5 models listed on the Apple UK online store are currently unavailable, and that Apple has been depleting its stock of the current models.

While Prosser is quite certain on the Apple Watch Series 6 and the new iPad launch, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman had claimed that Apple will announce the iPhone 12 launch date on September 8.

It was previously rumoured that Apple will launch a new low-cost iPad or an iPad Air 4 in September. There are also rumours suggesting an iPad Pro launch.

Regarding the Apple Watch Series 6, the new smartwatch is said to sport the same design as the Apple Watch Series 5 and come with new features like Blood Oxygen levels, Sleep tracking, improved ECG, etc.

Prosser’s leaks have, so far, been quite accurate when it comes to Apple products. We are a few hours away to know if the rumours of the Apple Watch Series 6 launch alongside the new iPad were true.