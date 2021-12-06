MARKET NEWS

Apple lines up SE 2, rugged version of Series 8 watches for launch in 2022

We can expect the new Apple Watch models to launch alongside the iPhone 14 in September 2022

Moneycontrol News
December 06, 2021 / 12:24 PM IST
Alongside the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 8, Apple will also launch a new rugged version for athletes.

Alongside the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 8, Apple will also launch a new rugged version for athletes.

Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to be launched in Q3 2022 and in the same year, the American tech giant could also unveil a new SE smartwatch for iPhone, a report has said.

The iPhone-maker will also launch a rugged version of its watch in the new year, aimed at athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

Apple launched the Apple Watch SE in 2020, which was a budget version of the Apple Watch Series 6 (Review) launched for Rs 29,900 in India.

The smartwatch shared most of the core Apple Watch features and was launched with an S5 chip. While the Series 6 did get an upgrade with the new Apple Watch Series 7, the Watch SE did not.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman (via MacRumors) has claimed that the Cupertino-based company will launch the Watch SE 2 in 2022. He did not share details but some design changes along with upgrade of internals and features is expected.

Also read: Apple Watch SE Review

The rugged version of the Apple Watch will have a rubberised casing, a report from Bloomberg said earlier this year. The rubberised casing, however, is less prone to scratches and external damage. The watch will come with a water resistance of up to 50 meters. Apple is said to be referring this rugged smartwatch as “Explorer Edition”.

We can expect these new smartwatches to launch alongside the iPhone 14 in September 2022.

 
first published: Dec 6, 2021 12:24 pm

