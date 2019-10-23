Apple Watch saves life of a 28-year-old after falling off a cliff and fracturing his back

Apple Watch continues to be in the news for good. The Watch has reportedly saved many lives in the past, thanks to a bunch of features it offers. A latest life-saving incident involves a couple falling off a cliff and landing on the rocks in a river.

As per a report by 9to5Mac, James Prudenciano and Paige Paruso were hiking in a county park located in New Jersey, the couple mistook a cliff leading to the river below as a short drop off, while on their way to the bottom.

Both Prudenciano and Paruso started sliding down and fell into the river. Prudenciano’s back had fractured in three places after he fell on his back, whereas Paruso wasn’t severely injured.



This is where the Apple Watch Series 4 turned out to be a life-saver. The Watch’s ‘Fall detection’ feature automatically detected a fall and called 911.

The emergency services, then, rescued the couple by boat and took them to the hospital. “I was screaming that I’m going to die because I really felt I was going to die. There was no way out of this for me. I literally said my last goodbyes,” said Prudenciano in a News 12 report.

Apple Watch Series 4 automatically enables Fall Detection feature if the user’s age is above 65-years. If the Apple Watch detects a fall and doesn’t receive any movement from the user for more than 60 seconds, it alerts emergency services. Lucky for Prudenciano, who is 28-years-old, he had enabled the feature manually on his Watch Series 4.

While there are several instances where the Apple Watch has been credited for saving lives, a couple of reports recently praised the ‘Fall Detection’ as a heroic feature.

An elderly man’s life was saved after the

Watch detected a ‘hard fall’ and contacted the emergency services

. Earlier this year, a 67-year man from Norway

credited the Apple Watch for saving his life

after he fainted and hit his head in the washroom.