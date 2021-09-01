MARKET NEWS

English
Apple Watch production delayed

Manufacturers began small-scale production last week but encountered critical challenges in reaching satisfactory production performance, the report said.

Reuters
September 01, 2021 / 07:35 AM IST
Production of Apple Inc’s latest smartwatch has been delayed due to its complicated design, the Nikkei reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Manufacturers began small-scale production last week but encountered critical challenges in reaching satisfactory production performance, the report said.

Apple declined to comment.
Reuters
