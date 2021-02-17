MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join the Tech Talk Roundtable with Adobe on Feb 19, 11:30am and learn how digitisation can boost your business’ growth. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Apple Watch free repair: Apple announces programme for Watch Series 5, Watch SE users

Apple said that a smaller number of Watch SE and Series 5 models running watchOS 7.2 or 7.3 are experiencing a charging issue after the devices enter Power Reserve.

Moneycontrol News
February 17, 2021 / 09:24 AM IST
File image: Apple Watch SE 9

File image: Apple Watch SE 9

Apple has announced a free repair programme for Apple Watch Series 5 and Watch SE users who are facing charging issues. The issue is due to a bug that prevents the Watch from charging once it is in Power Reserve Mode.

Apple has released the watchOS 7.3.1 update to fix this issue. Users can also get their Apple Watch Series 5 and Watch SE repaired for free from Apple-authorised service centres.

Apple said in a statement that a smaller number of Watch SE and Series 5 models running watchOS 7.2 or 7.3 are experiencing a charging issue after these devices enter Power Reserve. The company said it will repair the affected Apple Watch models for free.

Also read: Apple Watch SE review

To check if your Apple Watch shows this problem, place your watch on the charger for about 30 minutes. If it does not charge, you can contact Apple Support to schedule an appointment and get your Watch SE or Series 5 Watch repaired for free. Your watch will be examined before service to verify that it's eligible for free repair.

Close

Related stories

Apple has also advised users to update their Apple Watch SE and Series 5 to watchOS 7.3.1 to avoid experiencing the issue. To check which version of watchOS you have, open the Watch app on your iPhone, or the Settings app on your Apple Watch. Tap General > About, and then look for the version number.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Apple #Apple Watch #smartwatches #Technology
first published: Feb 17, 2021 09:24 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 3 Maharashtra cities likely to face stricter curbs; India to test travellers from Brazil, South Africa, UK

Coronavirus Essential | 3 Maharashtra cities likely to face stricter curbs; India to test travellers from Brazil, South Africa, UK

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.