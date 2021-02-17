Apple Watch free repair: Apple announces programme for Watch Series 5, Watch SE users

File image: Apple Watch SE 9

Apple has announced a free repair programme for Apple Watch Series 5 and Watch SE users who are facing charging issues. The issue is due to a bug that prevents the Watch from charging once it is in Power Reserve Mode.

Apple has released the watchOS 7.3.1 update to fix this issue. Users can also get their Apple Watch Series 5 and Watch SE repaired for free from Apple-authorised service centres.

Apple said in a statement that a smaller number of Watch SE and Series 5 models running watchOS 7.2 or 7.3 are experiencing a charging issue after these devices enter Power Reserve. The company said it will repair the affected Apple Watch models for free.

Also read: Apple Watch SE review

To check if your Apple Watch shows this problem, place your watch on the charger for about 30 minutes. If it does not charge, you can contact Apple Support to schedule an appointment and get your Watch SE or Series 5 Watch repaired for free. Your watch will be examined before service to verify that it's eligible for free repair.

Apple has also advised users to update their Apple Watch SE and Series 5 to watchOS 7.3.1 to avoid experiencing the issue. To check which version of watchOS you have, open the Watch app on your iPhone, or the Settings app on your Apple Watch. Tap General > About, and then look for the version number.