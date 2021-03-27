Apple Watch Explorer Edition with rugged casing in the works; likely to launch alongside iPhone 13

Apple Watch is among the most popular smartwatches worldwide. The company currently offers the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 6 in India and several international markets. Apple is now planning to launch a rugged version of the Apple Watch focusing on athletes and hikers.

The new rugged Apple Watch launch is likely to be unveiled in 2021 or 2022 at the earliest, according to a Bloomberg report. It will have a rubberised casing, contrary to the current casings which come with aluminium, steel, and titanium. The rubberised casing, however, would be less prone to scratches and external damage.

Apple had launched the Apple Watch Sport in 2015. It came with an aluminium casing and a rubber sport band, which was more suitable for an indoor workout at home or in the gym. The aluminium case or the display could get easily scratches if it bumped into any hard surface. Apple later stopped adding the “Sport” moniker in future generations.

The new rubberised Watch will offer more durability and scratch resistance when hit by hard objects. It is also likely to come with a water resistance of up to 50 meters.