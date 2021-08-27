MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Apple Watch dominates smartwatch market worldwide, crosses 100 million user base

In Q2 2021, Apple had a 28 per cent market share, followed by Huawei with a 9.3 per cent market share.

Moneycontrol News
August 27, 2021 / 10:18 AM IST

Apple Watch continues to dominate the smartwatch market worldwide. According to a Counterpoint report, Apple continues to sit on top of the wearable market with its Apple Watch crossing over 100 million user base. 

The report states that the smartwatch wearable industry grew by 27 per cent YoY in Q2 2021. Although Apple saw a decline in shipments compared to the same period last year, it managed to retain the top spot globally. The decline in shipments is said to be due to the stiff completion from Chinese and Indian companies.

Apple launched the Apple Watch Series 6 (Review) last year and a more affordable version called the Apple Watch SE (Review) in India. The iPhone 12 (Review) maker is rumoured to launch the Apple Watch Series 7 later this year.

In Q2 2021, Apple had a 28 per cent market share, followed by Huawei with a 9.3 per cent market share. Next on the list was Samsung at 7.6 per cent market share. The report suggests  North America is the largest market for wearables in 2021, followed by China. 

India, on the other hand, was the fastest-growing market. Counterpoint’s Senior Analyst Anshika Jain said, “India was the smallest market in the second quarter of last year, accounting for less than 2% of the total market, but its share increased to 6% in just one year. The proliferation of sub-$100 affordable, feature-rich smartwatches from Chinese brands such as Xiaomi, realme and OPPO, and Indian brands such as boAt and Noise has been one of the key growth drivers.”
Tags: #Apple #Apple Watch #smartwatches
first published: Aug 27, 2021 10:18 am

