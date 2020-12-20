Apple vs Facebook | Social media giant warns users about the impact on ads due to iPhone-maker's iOS 14 privacy policy

Facebook is going a step further in making its opinion known about Apple’s new privacy policy by promoting banners on top of its iOS app. The banner warns iOS users about the upcoming changes that can impact the way users run advertisements and engage with customers.

The banner is visible when users open apps like Facebook Business Suite and Facebook Ads in iOS, according to 9to5Mac. “Apple has announced product and policy changes that may significantly impact the way you can run ads, measure performance, and engage customers,” the Facebook banner reads.

There is also a “Learn More” button, which redirects users to a blog post titled “How Apple's changes may significantly limit your marketing efforts”

The article highlights the privacy policies announced by Apple at the WWDC 2020. “Apple's proposed changes will limit your ability to effectively reach, understand and engage people on mobile devices and across the web. They will affect your ability to understand performance, control who sees your ads and make informed decisions about your advertising budgets. As these changes take effect, over time, you may see an overall decrease in ad performance and personalisation and an increase in cost per action,” Facebook said.

Earlier this month, the Mark Zuckerberg-led company ran newspaper ads for two consecutive days informing people about Apple's new iOS 14 privacy policy. The ads stated that Apple’s new policy limits a businesses' ability to run personalised ads and reach their customers effectively.

The particular feature called App Tracking Transparency gives users more control over the data they share and more transparency into how it is used, as per Apple. The feature displays the type of data that apps will collect from users.

Apple responded to Facebook by saying that it is simply standing up for its users. The company’s CEO, Tim Cook, also tweeted that users should have the choice over the data that is being collected about them and how it’s used. “Facebook can continue to track users across apps and websites as before, App Tracking Transparency in iOS 14 will just require that they ask for your permission first,” the Apple CEO tweeted.