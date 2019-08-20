Apple TV+ may cost $9.99 per month, launch expected in November: Report

California-based tech giant Apple may roll out Apple TV+ in November at $9.99 per month after a free trial, Bloomberg reports. The service will be rolled out in the US, Canada, Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand and will compete directly with Disney’s streaming service.

The company is targeting $50 billion in sales of movie and television service by 2020. The streaming service will be Apple’s fifth major digital subscription offering.

Apple’s pricing is higher than its closest competitors. In India, a Netflix subscription costs between Rs 500 and 800. Amazon’s Prime Subscription costs Rs 999 a year, and Hotstar charges Rs 299 per month for its premium content.

The streaming service will be part of the Apple TV app, which was released in March 2019, and will be available in over 150 countries.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

An Apple spokesperson declined to comment when approached by Bloomberg.

Apple is still weighing different strategies to release content. The company might release three episodes of some programmes, followed by weekly installments, sources told the news agency.