App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2019 05:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple TV+ may cost $9.99 per month, launch expected in November: Report

The streaming service will be part of the Apple TV app, which was released in March 2019, and will be available in over 150 countries.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

California-based tech giant Apple may roll out Apple TV+ in November at $9.99 per month after a free trial, Bloomberg reports. The service will be rolled out in the US, Canada, Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand and will compete directly with Disney’s streaming service.

The company is targeting $50 billion in sales of movie and television service by 2020. The streaming service will be Apple’s fifth major digital subscription offering.

Apple’s pricing is higher than its closest competitors. In India, a Netflix subscription costs between Rs 500 and 800. Amazon’s Prime Subscription costs Rs 999 a year, and Hotstar charges Rs 299 per month for its premium content.

Close

The streaming service will be part of the Apple TV app, which was released in March 2019, and will be available in over 150 countries.

related news

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

An Apple spokesperson declined to comment when approached by Bloomberg.

Apple is still weighing different strategies to release content. The company might release three episodes of some programmes, followed by weekly installments, sources told the news agency.

The company is placing a big bet on its video content, spending close to $300 million on two seasons of The Morning Show alone, sources told the news agency.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 20, 2019 05:36 pm

tags #Apple

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.