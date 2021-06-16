MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Apple TV+ free subscription will be reduced from one year to three months from July 1

Additionally, the free Apple TV+ subscription must be claimed within three months of setting up the new device.

Moneycontrol News
June 16, 2021 / 02:04 PM IST
Apple has finally launched its TV app on Google's Android TV platform

Apple has finally launched its TV app on Google's Android TV platform

Apple currently offers a free Apple TV+ subscription for one year on the purchase of any Apple device. However, the tech giant is set to reduce the time period from one year to three months from July 1.

According to the new terms of its website, all eligible products will only qualify for three free months of Apple TV+ after June 30. When Apple first introduced Apple TV+ in November 2019, it bundled a free one-year subscription with consumers who purchased a new Apple device after September 10, 2019. The offer was introduced as a promotion to help Apple TV+ compete against other more popular streaming services like Netflix.

Apple was supposed to end the offer in October 2020, but it was extended until February 2021. Now, the original offer will last until June 30, although customers will still get three months of free subscription of Apple TV+ with the purchase of an eligible Apple product after July 1.

Additionally, the free Apple TV+ subscription must be claimed within three months of setting up the new device. Once the three-month free subscription expires users will have to pay $4.99 in the US or Rs 99 in India to continue using Apple TV+.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Apple #Apple TV
first published: Jun 16, 2021 02:04 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.