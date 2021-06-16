Apple TV+ free subscription will be reduced from one year to three months from July 1

Apple has finally launched its TV app on Google's Android TV platform

Apple currently offers a free Apple TV+ subscription for one year on the purchase of any Apple device. However, the tech giant is set to reduce the time period from one year to three months from July 1.

According to the new terms of its website, all eligible products will only qualify for three free months of Apple TV+ after June 30. When Apple first introduced Apple TV+ in November 2019, it bundled a free one-year subscription with consumers who purchased a new Apple device after September 10, 2019. The offer was introduced as a promotion to help Apple TV+ compete against other more popular streaming services like Netflix.

Apple was supposed to end the offer in October 2020, but it was extended until February 2021. Now, the original offer will last until June 30, although customers will still get three months of free subscription of Apple TV+ with the purchase of an eligible Apple product after July 1.

Additionally, the free Apple TV+ subscription must be claimed within three months of setting up the new device. Once the three-month free subscription expires users will have to pay $4.99 in the US or Rs 99 in India to continue using Apple TV+.