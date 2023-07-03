Design trouble forces Apple to scale down production of Vision Pro

This development has also "disappointed" Luxshare as the manufacturer was set to ramp up capacity to build 18 million units annually for Apple.(Image: Apple)

Apple's mixed reality headset, the Vision Pro, has reportedly hit a production snag due to design complications, forcing it to scale back manufacturing.

The London-based The Financial Times said Apple's contract manufacturer in China, Luxshare, has been told to scale back production and will only make 400,000 units of the headset in 2024. Internally, the Cupertino -based technology giant had a target of 1 million units for 2024.

Also read | Apple's WWDC 2023 unveilings: From Vision Pro to 15-inch MacBook Air and iOS updates – check out the pics

This development has also "disappointed" Luxshare as the manufacturer was set to ramp up capacity to build 18 million units annually for Apple.

The tech giant is reportedly unhappy with the yield of micro-OLED that are free from defects. The headset uses high-resolution OLED displays and the manufacturing problems have caused the rumoured affordable version of the headset to be pushed back.

Also read | What it's like to try Apple's new Vision Pro headset

The Vision Pro headset, which Apple refers to as a "Spatial" computer, seamlessly blends three-dimensional objects with the real world, using a mix of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) techniques.

Apple is being conservative in its production estimates, partly due to the price of the headset, which is set to go on sale early next year for $3,499, making it one of the most expensive mixed reality headsets in the market.