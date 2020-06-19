App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 12:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple to rename iOS to iPhone OS at WWDC 2020

Apple may also announce its shift to custom ARM-based chip for the Mac from Intel processors

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Apple will host the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) on June 22 via an online-only event. Like previous WWDC events, the Cupertino, California-based US tech giant is expected to give us the first look of the next-generation software updates for its hardware products like macOS, watchOS, and iPhoneOS.

Yes, you read that right. Apple is likely to rebrand its iPhone operating system, iOS, to iPhone OS at the WWDC 2020. The tip comes from Jon Prosser, who has maintained a reputation of leaking accurate Apple-related news months before the launch. Prosser posted the two-word tweet without revealing any details. 

Apple has been following the nomenclature for its operating systems based on the specific product it is meant for. If Apple does rename iOS to iPhone OS, it would not be a surprise based on the trend it has been following for its other products. The Mac has macOS, Apple Watch has watchOS, Apple TV has tvOS, and the most recent one, iPadOS for iPad.

Close
The announcement is likely to be made on June 22 at the WWDC 2020 where Apple gives developers a preview of iOS 14 (or iPhone OS 14). The company is also likely to make another major announcement on shifting to its custom ARM-based chip for the Mac from Intel processors.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

First Published on Jun 19, 2020 12:59 pm

tags #Apple #iOS #smartphones

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Committee set up by Amit Shah recommends fixing cost of isolation beds, ICU: MHA

Committee set up by Amit Shah recommends fixing cost of isolation beds, ICU: MHA

Repatriation flights on June 19: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Repatriation flights on June 19: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Coronavirus pandemic | Remdesivir may be 'widely available' in India by June-end: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | Remdesivir may be 'widely available' in India by June-end: Report

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.