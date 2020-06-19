Apple to rename iOS to iPhone OS at WWDC 2020

Apple will host the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) on June 22 via an online-only event. Like previous WWDC events, the Cupertino, California-based US tech giant is expected to give us the first look of the next-generation software updates for its hardware products like macOS, watchOS, and iPhoneOS.



iPhone OS.

— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) June 18, 2020

Yes, you read that right. Apple is likely to rebrand its iPhone operating system, iOS, to iPhone OS at the WWDC 2020. The tip comes from Jon Prosser, who has maintained a reputation of leaking accurate Apple-related news months before the launch. Prosser posted the two-word tweet without revealing any details.

Apple has been following the nomenclature for its operating systems based on the specific product it is meant for. If Apple does rename iOS to iPhone OS, it would not be a surprise based on the trend it has been following for its other products. The Mac has macOS, Apple Watch has watchOS, Apple TV has tvOS, and the most recent one, iPadOS for iPad.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy