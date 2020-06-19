Apple to rename iOS to iPhone OS at WWDC 2020

Apple may also announce its shift to custom ARM-based chip for the Mac from Intel processors
Apple will host the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) on June 22 via an online-only event. Like previous WWDC events, the Cupertino, California-based US tech giant is expected to give us the first look of the next-generation software updates for its hardware products like macOS, watchOS, and iPhoneOS.Yes, you read that right. Apple is likely to rebrand its iPhone operating system, iOS, to iPhone OS at the WWDC 2020. The tip comes from Jon Prosser, who has maintained a reputation of leaking accurate Apple-related news months before the launch. Prosser posted the two-word tweet without revealing any details.
iPhone OS.
— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) June 18, 2020
Apple has been following the nomenclature for its operating systems based on the specific product it is meant for. If Apple does rename iOS to iPhone OS, it would not be a surprise based on the trend it has been following for its other products. The Mac has macOS, Apple Watch has watchOS, Apple TV has tvOS, and the most recent one, iPadOS for iPad.
Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply