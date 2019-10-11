App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2019 10:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple to launch new MacBook with scissor mechanism keyboard during H1 2020

The new keyboard is said to be far more reliable than the currently-installed butterfly keyboard that is prone to dust and small particles.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Apple is said to make major improvements in its MacBook Pro lineup. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, in his investor note, has stated that future MacBook launching in 2020 would feature a new scissor mechanism keyboard.

Apple is reportedly working on a new 16-inch MacBook Pro that is expected to launch sometime this month. The new MacBook will have shrunken bezels with a slightly bigger form factor than the 15-inch MacBook Pro. Apart from the display, the keyboard, too, would get an upgrade and feature scissor mechanism keyboard.

Kuo believes that the upcoming MacBook launching in 2020 would continue to feature the same scissor mechanism keyboard, reported MacRumors. Kuo has not revealed any details of the MacBook that would be getting the new keyboard. It is also unclear whether the MacBook would be an upgrade over the currently available MacBook Pro or part of a completely new lineup. 

Close

The new keyboard is said to be far more reliable than the currently-installed butterfly keyboard that is prone to dust and small particles. Apple has started a keyboard replacement program for MacBooks that feature butterfly keyboards. 

First Published on Oct 11, 2019 10:20 am

tags #Apple #laptops #Technology

