you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 01:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple to launch 10.8-inch iPad in H2 2020, 8.5-inch iPad mini in the works

The iPad is likely to shrink its bezels even narrower, thus making room for more screen estate while maintaining the same form factor.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Apple is reportedly working on two new iPads, one of which is likely to be unveiled during the second half of 2020.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that Apple will launch a 10.8-inch iPad later this year, reported MacRumors. His research note did not mention if the 10.8-inch iPad would be an upgrade over the existing 10.2-inch iPad or the 10.5-inch iPad Air. The iPad is likely to shrink its bezels even narrower, thus making room for more screen estate while maintaining the same form factor.

The other iPad getting an upgrade in terms of screen size is the iPad mini which currently sports a 7.9-inch display. It would either mean that Apple will ditch the home button on the iPad mini and launch a new 8.5-inch iPad with slim bezels or increase the form factor altogether. 

Apple refreshed the iPad mini in March 2019 with an A12 Bionic chip, an upgraded front camera and support for the Apple Pencil. Kuo had previously claimed that an iPad mini launching in 2020 would feature a mini-LED display. The latest research note does not shine more details on that claim.

Kuo also stated that Apple will include a 20W charging adapter in the box with both the iPad models. The same 20W fast charging brick is said to be made available as an optional accessory for the iPhone 12, which will be sold separately. Kuo believes that Apple will not include the charging adapter and wired earbuds with the iPhone 12 in the box.

First Published on Jun 29, 2020 01:54 pm

tags #Apple #iPad

