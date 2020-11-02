Apple to host ‘One More Thing’ event on November 10

Apple has announced that it will hold yet another event on November 10. The upcoming Apple event named ‘One More Thing’ will be the third virtual event to be held by the tech giant this fall. The Apple event will start at 10 am PST.

Since Apple has already launched the latest edition of the iPad, the Apple Watch, and the Apple iPhone, it is expected that this time the Macs will steal the show. To be more precise, Apple is expected to announce its first arm-based Macs that run on Apple Silicon chips instead of Intel processors at the November event.

The Apple Silicon was announced at the WWDC conference in June. At the time, it had been promised that the first Apple Silicon Mac would be unveiled sometime this year.

The trademark phrase ‘One More Thing’ is used by Apple for events that involve significant product announcements. The 'One More Thing' 2020 will be live-streamed across Apple’s website, the Apple TV app, and possibly also YouTube.