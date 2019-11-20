Apple to host a 'special event' on December 2: Here's everything you need to know

Apple has taken many by surprise by sending out invites for an event on December 2. The invite hints that the event will be focused on ‘honoring our favorite apps and games of 2019’.



This is unexpected. Apple Event. December 2 in NYC. pic.twitter.com/ok4UtcAylC

— Lance Ulanoff (@LanceUlanoff) November 18, 2019

Apple will host the live event in New York on December 2. The invite has the App Store’s icon in gold with a ‘Join us for an Apple special event honoring our favorite apps and games of 2019’ text. The tagline of the event reads ‘Loved by millions, Created by the best’.

At the year-end, the company typically lists out its favourite and popular list of games and apps across various categories and has never hosted a live event for the same. According to CNBC, Apple has not even listed the event on its website.

We do not see Apple launching or unveiling any new products at the December event. The company is scheduled to release the much-anticipated Mac Pro and the Pro Display XDR in December, but the launch invite does not hint anything about the two new hardware products.

Apple was expected to host an event for the launch of the new 16-inch MacBook Pro and the AirPods Pro in October. The company instead went ahead with a soft launch.