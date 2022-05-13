Apple to have limited in-person attendance at WWDC 2022

Last month, Apple announced the dates for its annual Worldwide Developer's Conference (WWDC). The event which is scheduled to run from June 6 to June 10 will be hosted virtually but Apple did let a few developers register to be randomly selected for in-person attendance at Apple Park in Cupertino, California.

Now Apple is sending out notices to the developers who have been chosen.

Submissions to get a chance to be invited were open from May 9 to May 11. The event will still be pre-recorded and completely online, but the few developers who will make the trip to Apple Park will have a chance to watch the keynote live and take a tour of the developer centre at Apple Park.

As with every WWDC, Apple will begin day one with announcements of new features in iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS. Developers will have a chance to interact with Apple engineers and get a preview of new technologies the company is working on.

Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly working on folding display panels for the iPhone and iPad. The new screens will apparently be developed without a polarizer, allowing them to be developed thin, and be folded.