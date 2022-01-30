Apple to expand 120fps support to all apps with iOS 15.4 update

iPhone 13 Pro | Representative image

While high refresh rate screens have been a staple of flagship smartphones for years now, Apple only embraced the tech with the introduction of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max in 2021. However, only a limited number of apps supported 120 frames per second at launch.



Yay, got a little message from someone at Apple today that this is fixed in the iOS 15.4 betas and all apps automatically get 120 Hz animations on supported iPhones going forward, and just confirmed myself. (See attached, 1/120 = 8.33 ms) https://t.co/EtZ9zkrM6Spic.twitter.com/04cl8uLb11

— Christian Selig (@ChristianSelig) January 27, 2022

Now, the upcoming iOS 15.4 software will expand the 120 frame rates support to all apps. It is worth noting that the iOS 15.4 update is still in beta but the information about 120fps support was shared by a developer who claimed he got the information from “someone at Apple”.

The post suggests that Apple managed to fix the bug that prevented third-party apps from leveraging the 120Hz ProMotion Display on the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max. Previously, the Core Animation bug wouldn't allow animations to go beyond 60 fps in most third-party apps.

But now, all apps on iOS will be able to run at 120 frames per second, enabling smoother animations. It is worth noting that it is unclear whether all apps will be able to run at 120fps after the update or if third-party developers will have to tweak apps to enable the high frame rates.

