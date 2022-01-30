MARKET NEWS

    Apple to expand 120fps support to all apps with iOS 15.4 update

    It is unclear whether all apps will be able to run at 120fps after the update or if third-party developers will have to tweak apps to enable the high frame rates.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 30, 2022 / 01:57 PM IST
    iPhone 13 Pro | Representative image

    iPhone 13 Pro | Representative image


    While high refresh rate screens have been a staple of flagship smartphones for years now, Apple only embraced the tech with the introduction of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max in 2021. However, only a limited number of apps supported 120 frames per second at launch.

    Now, the upcoming iOS 15.4 software will expand the 120 frame rates support to all apps. It is worth noting that the iOS 15.4 update is still in beta but the information about 120fps support was shared by a developer who claimed he got the information from “someone at Apple”.

    The post suggests that Apple managed to fix the bug that prevented third-party apps from leveraging the 120Hz ProMotion Display on the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max. Previously, the Core Animation bug wouldn't allow animations to go beyond 60 fps in most third-party apps.

    But now, all apps on iOS will be able to run at 120 frames per second, enabling smoother animations. It is worth noting that it is unclear whether all apps will be able to run at 120fps after the update or if third-party developers will have to tweak apps to enable the high frame rates.

    Also Read: iPhone 13 Pro Review: When Apple gets it right, everyone else plays catch up

    Tags: #Apple #iOS #iPhone #iPhone 13 Pro #smartphones
    first published: Jan 30, 2022 01:57 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.