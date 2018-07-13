Apple to close photo printing service after 16 years

Apple is planning to shut down its 16-year-old Photo Print Products service from September 30.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, a message was displayed in the Apple Photos application on macOS 10.13.6, which read that the Cupertino-based company will stop the service.

“To create a Photos Project, download a Photos Project Extension from the Mac App Store to create books, cards, calendars and prints, or reprint an existing project. You’ll also discover a variety of new services available through Project Extensions. For final purchases using the existing built-in service, place your orders by September 30, 2018,” the message read according to the report.

The Photo Print Products service has been integrated with iPhoto since its initial release in 2002, according to the report.

The macOS High Sierra update had brought several updates to the stock Photos app, including all new Project Extensions.