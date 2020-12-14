PlusFinancial Times
Apple to check if Wistron flouted its supply chain guidelines: Report

More than 100 people have been detained for vandalising the Wistron facility in Kolar, which is 70 km away from Bengaluru.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 14, 2020 / 11:26 AM IST

Apple is probing whether one of its major manufacturers, Wistron, flouted its supplier chain rules. Violence broke out at the Taiwan-based supplier’s manufacturing facility near Bengaluru earlier in December over non-payment of wages.

The Cupertino-based US tech giant is now probing whether Wistron flouted the supplier guidelines, according to a report by The Economic Times (ET). Third-party supply chain manufacturers are required to pay workers on time and provide other benefits as well, as per the mandate set by Apple. The company will examine whether there was any disparity in wages. It will also check whether the supplier paid the workers for the accounted overtime as per the norms, the report added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

More than 100 people have been detained for vandalising the Wistron facility in Kolar, which is 70 km away from Bengaluru. The manufacturer employees nearly 12,000 workers.

Wistron said that it was cooperating with the authorities in their investigation.

“We are deeply shocked by the events at our Narsapura facility. We follow the law and are supporting the authorities in their investigation,” said Sudipto Gupta, managing director, Innovation Business Group, Wistron Smart Devices in a statement. “The safety and wellbeing of our team members is always our top priority.”

A separate report suggested that there will be minimal impact on iPhone production due to the violence. The Kolar plant currently manufactures the Apple iPhone SE 2020, which is said to have enough stocks in the market. Wistron will shift the production to its other factories in India if the Kolar facility continues to remain affected, the report added.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Apple #Wistron
first published: Dec 14, 2020 09:39 am

