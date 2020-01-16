Apple to bolster upcoming 2020 iPhones with 6GB RAM, larger batteries: Report

Apple is months away from launching its next generation of premium iPhones. Dubbed as the iPhone 12 series, Apple is expected to launch four new iPhones in September 2020. Adding more details to the Tsunami of leaks is a new report that states that the premium Pro models would feature 6GB RAM.

Currently, the iPhone 11 Pro (Review) and the iPhone 11 Pro Max feature 4GB RAM. UBS analysts Timothy Arcuri and Munjal Shah claim that the iPhones with 6.7-inch and 6.1-inch display will feature 6GB RAM. These two models, expected to launch as the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Pro, will also feature triple cameras with 3D sensing and improved augmented reality (AR) capabilities, reported MacRumors. A similar claim was made previously by Barclays.

The iPhone 11 successor is expected to launch in two different variants. The analysts believe that these two lower-end iPhones will have 6.1-inch and 5.4-inch displays along with 4GB RAM and dual-camera setup.

Also Read: iPhone 12 series could feature sensor-shift image stabilisation

All the four iPhones will have OLED screens, according to the report, which reiterates previous claims. The notch is expected to get smaller on the newer iPhones.

The 2020 iPhones will reportedly also feature bigger batteries than the iPhone 11 series.

Lastly, the lower-end iPhones will reportedly feature sub-6GHz 5G, whereas the higher-end models will support the faster mmWave 5G. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had previously claimed that the prices of the upcoming iPhones would not be more than USD 50 over the current iPhones.

A recent report also claimed that a high-end iPhone launching in 2020 will have an in-display fingerprint scanner, instead of a Face ID.