Apple to block Facebook’s web-tracking tools, users will know if they are being tracked

Apple wants to jam tools used by Facebook that automatically track web users, in the next version of its iOS and Mac operating systems.

Post the Facebook data leak controversy, Apple is looking to safeguard the privacy of its users. Software chief at Apple, Craig Federighi said at the firm's developers conference, "We're shutting that [Facebook tools] down."

Outlining the tech major's software plans for the months ahead, Federighi said that Apple would allow users to check if tracking on a website was enabled. He claimed that Facebook tracks people in ways they are unaware. Federighi added, "We've all seen these - these like buttons, and share buttons and these comment fields. Well, it turns out these can be used to track you, whether you click on them or not."

Pointing to an onscreen alert, he asked the audience: "Do you want to allow Facebook.com to use cookies and available data while browsing?”

On the other hand, Kevin Beaumont, a cybersecurity expert said, "Apple is making changes to the core of how the browser works, surprisingly strong changes that should enable greater privacy."

He suggested that many times changes in privacy policies of companies are meager and do not affect the business much. "Perhaps Apple is gambling on websites reining in tracking rather than users having to give constant permission to track their device," he added.

Apple also said that Mac OS Mojave would resist a technique called "fingerprinting". In this technique, advertisers try to track users who delete their cookies. The method involves distinguishing computers by fonts and plug-ins introduced among other configuration details. "As a result, your Mac will look more like everyone else's Mac, and it will be dramatically more difficult for data companies to uniquely identify your device," Federighi explained.