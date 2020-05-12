Apple tipped to launch 14-inch MacBook Pro in 2021: Report

Apple’s plan to launch a 14-inch MacBook Pro may have been pushed to 2021. The company was rumoured to upgrade the smaller 2020 MacBook Pro by narrowing down the bezels and upgrade the display to 14-inch.

Two renowned tipsters now claim that Apple will launch the much-rumoured 14-inch MacBook Pro in 2021. An anonymous tipster (@L0vetodream) claims that the 14-inch will launch in 2021. The tipster Is relatively new but has maintained an accurate record over multiple leaks in such a short duration.



100%

— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) May 11, 2020

YouTuber Jon Prosser from Front Page Tech backed the claim and replied ‘100%’ under the tweet.

Regarding the 2021 lineup, Apple was previously rumoured to launch the 2021 MacBook with mini-LED displays. Renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had revealed that 2021 iPad Pro and MacBook’s display would use approximately 10,000 LEDs, significantly higher than the 576 LEDs on the upcoming Pro Display XDR. The size of each LED is also said to be below 200 microns, smaller than the Pro Display XDR.

Kuo had also claimed that Apple would launch a 14-inch MacBook Pro in Q4 2020 with a mini-LED display.

These new mini-LED displays would offer better wide colour gamut performance with high contrast and HDR. The new displays would also support local dimming, which will dim the backlight behind the screen’s area that is displaying black, keeping the other parts bright.