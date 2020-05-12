App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 06:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple tipped to launch 14-inch MacBook Pro in 2021: Report

Regarding the 2021 lineup, Apple was previously rumoured to launch the 2021 MacBook with mini-LED displays.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Apple’s plan to launch a 14-inch MacBook Pro may have been pushed to 2021. The company was rumoured to upgrade the smaller 2020 MacBook Pro by narrowing down the bezels and upgrade the display to 14-inch. 

Two renowned tipsters now claim that Apple will launch the much-rumoured 14-inch MacBook Pro in 2021. An anonymous tipster (@L0vetodream) claims that the 14-inch will launch in 2021. The tipster Is relatively new but has maintained an accurate record over multiple leaks in such a short duration.

YouTuber Jon Prosser from Front Page Tech backed the claim and replied ‘100%’ under the tweet.

Close

Regarding the 2021 lineup, Apple was previously rumoured to launch the 2021 MacBook with mini-LED displays. Renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had revealed that 2021 iPad Pro and MacBook’s display would use approximately 10,000 LEDs, significantly higher than the 576 LEDs on the upcoming Pro Display XDR. The size of each LED is also said to be below 200 microns, smaller than the Pro Display XDR. 

related news

Kuo had also claimed that Apple would launch a 14-inch MacBook Pro in Q4 2020 with a mini-LED display. 

These new mini-LED displays would offer better wide colour gamut performance with high contrast and HDR. The new displays would also support local dimming, which will dim the backlight behind the screen’s area that is displaying black, keeping the other parts bright.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 12, 2020 06:17 pm

tags #Apple #laptops #Macbook

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | 'Okay to ride a horse', says BJP MLA after son filmed flouting lockdown rules

Coronavirus pandemic | 'Okay to ride a horse', says BJP MLA after son filmed flouting lockdown rules

In Pics | COVID-19 outbreak - A look at worst-hit states in India

In Pics | COVID-19 outbreak - A look at worst-hit states in India

Change in labour laws to give flexibility to industry: CII

Change in labour laws to give flexibility to industry: CII

most popular

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

Coronavirus crisis | FM Sitharaman may soon announce massive Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus package: Report

Coronavirus crisis | FM Sitharaman may soon announce massive Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus package: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.