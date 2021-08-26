MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Apple testing a new FaceID array for iPhone 13 that works with foggy glasses, masks

The new technology might enable facial recognition to happen even when a user is wearing glasses or masks

Moneycontrol News
August 26, 2021 / 07:28 PM IST
The new array promises to work even users wear glasses or masks

Apple is testing a new FaceID array for the upcoming iPhone 13 series of smartphones, a new report suggests. This new array would work even if users are wearing foggy glasses or masks.

The report by FrontPageTech details a special case currently given to Apple employees to use with the current generation of the iPhone line-up. Once it is connected to, the iPhone 12 then uses the new array for authentication. Apple has also reportedly told its employees to wear masks and glasses while operating the phone, so that they could test the new functionality without relying on production models of iPhone 13.

They have also asked employees to try different shapes and sizes of glasses and masks, to gather feedback on how the new array performs. Apple tried to overcome this problem with iPhone 12 by allowing Apple Watch to work in tandem with the phone for authentication. The problem is not everyone has an Apple Watch on hand to try it out.

iPhone 13's FaceID will also have a new arrangement of the camera's. The selfie cam has been shifted to the left and the earpiece has been moved to the top, all in a bid to make a narrower notch for next generation iPhone's.

The iPhone 13 is rumoured to ship with four different variants at launch - iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The launch event is expected in September with early leaks pointing at a launch date of September 14, with pre-orders going live on September 17. The phone is expected to ship to customers starting September 24.
Tags: #Apple #FaceID #iPhone 13
first published: Aug 26, 2021 07:28 pm

