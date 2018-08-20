App
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2018 06:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple takes down illegal apps after facing flak from Chinese media

The Chinese state media criticised Apple for not taking enough measures to filter banned material on their China App Store.

Facing opposition from the Chinese media, Apple claimed that it has taken down 'illegal' apps offering gambling services and selling fake lottery tickets from its app store in China.

As per a report in The Wall Street Journal, Apple removed around 25,000 apps as they are illegal as per Chinese laws due to their nature - gambling and lottery. Apple, however, has not revealed the number of apps taken down.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the company has more than 1.8 million apps to offer in China. The removal of those thousands of apps amounts to about 1.4 percent of the total.

The company itself takes measures to filter what apps should go to their store, however in this case failing to do so rightly led to the rise in these gambling apps on the store.

In a statement published by Apple on Monday, it said that gambling apps are not allowed on the App store in China and they have been successful at taking down many apps and developers trying to illegally publish and promote these apps.

Apple also said that they occasionally do a clean up exercise in their App Store in the US which includes the removal of outdated apps and spam apps. Last year they removed around 700 virtual private networks (VPN).

VPNs are used to send secure e-mails, transmit data and access websites that are banned in China.
First Published on Aug 20, 2018 06:59 pm

