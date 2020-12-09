Apple supplier Foxconn suffers ransomware attack, hackers demand $34 million in bitcoin

Electronics giant Foxconn, which manufactures iPhones and many other popular devices, has reported a ransomware attack at its factory in Mexico.

The ransomware attack occurred over the Thanksgiving weekend and the attackers managed to steal unencrypted files from the company before encrypting its devices, BleepingComputer reported.

According to the report, the hackers claimed to have encrypted over 1,000 servers at Foxconn North America and stolen 100 GB data.

The Apple supplier confirmed the attack in a statement on December 8. Foxconn said the internet connection in its facility in America has gradually returned to normal after it was attacked by ransomware.

Foxconn, formally Hon Hai Precision Industry, in a statement to the Taiwan stock exchange, said an upgrade in information security level was completed in its affected facility.

The attack by ransomware had limited impact to its operations, Foxconn added.

As per reports, the attackers demanded $34 million to be paid in bitcoin. In the ransom note, attackers added a link to Foxconn's victim page on DoppelPaymer's Tor payment site, where the threat actors sought 1804.0955 BTC ransom or approximately $34,686,000.

According to the report, Foxconn suffered a ransomware attack at its CTBG MX facility in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico. The facility, which opened in 2005, is used by the company for assembly as well as to ship electronics to customers in North and South America.