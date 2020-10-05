Apple sues Canadian firm for selling over one lakh iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches it was contracted to recycle

Apple recently sued recycling partner, GEEP Canada for allegedly stealing and reselling over one lakh iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches. The firm was hired to disassemble Apple products and manage its e-waste.

According to a report by The Logic (via Apple Insider), GEEP Canada stole around 100,000 iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches that it had been hired to recycle. Apple’s lawsuit states that the company shipped 531,966 iPhones, 25,673 iPads, and 19,277 Apple Watches to GEEP Canada for recycling between January and December 2017.

However, The Logic reported that after Apple conducted an audit of GEEP Canada, it had discovered that 18 percent of devices sent to the firm were still accessing the internet through cellular networks. Considering the 18-percent doesn’t count Apple devices without a cellular radio, the number of devices sold could be even higher.

Apple discovered the alleged theft sometime during the end of 2017 and the start of 2018. The Cupertino-based company ceased working with GEEP soon after discovering the theft. While the case has only been publicly revealed, Apple only filed its suit in January 2020, while GEEP filed a countersuit in July.

Apple is aiming to reduce its global carbon footprint and improve its environmental practices. However, the tech giant primarily relies on partners like GEEP Canada to recover valuable materials from used devices.

Apple told The Verge, “Products sent for recycling are no longer adequate to sell to consumers and if they are rebuilt with counterfeit parts, they could cause serious safety issues, including electrical or battery defects.”

While refurbishing and reselling devices is also a part of GEEP’s business, it is a big ‘no’ from Apple’s perspective. Additionally, Apple products need to meet the company’s high quality and safety standards, and products sold without authorization may not fit that criteria.