Apple Store goes offline ahead of tonight's iPhone 12 'Hi-Speed' launch event

Apple is set to kick off their ‘Hi-Speed’ iPhone 12 launch event later today, where the company will be unveiling the new models of its latest iPhones. But hours before the event kicks off, the Apple Store has gone offline.

However, the store going down before a big launch event is nothing new for Apple. The tech giant usually takes down its store to prepare for the introduction of new products, in this instance, the iPhone 12 lineup.

The temporary shutdown of the Apple Store prevents customers from making any purchases. If you try to access the store, you will be greeted by the following message, “We’ll be right back. Updates are coming to the Apple Store. Check back soon.” This message usually appears during maintenance periods before major announcements.

Apple’s ‘Hi-Speed’ event will start at 10.30 pm IST. Apple is expected to launch four new iPhone models today, including the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. However, none of the new iPhones are expected to go on sale or pre-order today.

Apple is also expected to launch the HomePod Mini and wireless charging accessories. Another potential announcement could be the over-ear ‘AirPods Studio’ wireless headphones.