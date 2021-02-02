Apple squashes bugs and improves performance with macOS Big Sur 11.2 update

macOS 11 or Big Sur as it is commonly known is the latest in the line of steady updates that Apple has given its operating system since December. The 11.1 update also ironed out a fair share of annoyances while introducing support for AirPods Max headphones. The 11.2 update adds no new features but comes with a laundry list of tweaks, enhancements, fixes, and general usability improvements.

The first in the line of fixes is Bluetooth reliability which many users were reporting as bugged. Another issue that was fixed was external displays sometimes displaying a black screen when connected to the 2020 Mac mini using an HDMI to DVI converter.

Apple has also fixed edits to Apple ProRAW photos in the photos app which were not saved for some users. The problem with iCloud Drive turning off after disabling the desktop and documents folders option has also been ironed out. System preferences not unlocking when entering an administrator password is also a thing of the past.

The globe key not displaying the emoji pane when pressed has also been fixed.

Big Sur 11.2 also includes some security updates, the biggest of which is the ContentFilterExclusionList being disabled. This function was used primarily by Apple to push updates to the correct apps and allowed macOS to bypass VPN services and firewalls. Unfortunately, this also left a rather large hole in security that could have been exploited, which is why it has been sent to the chopping block now.

If you still have not updated your macOS, you can do so by opening System Preferences, and clicking on Software Update. The update is likely to be several gigabytes in size, so make room for it before you attempt to download. As usual, you will be prompted to restart after the update has been installed successfully.

An alternative method to download the update is by clicking the ‘Apple’ button on the menu bar, clicking on About This Mac and then Software Update. Either way, you should be good to go.