Apple shuts down all official stores in China over Coronavirus outbreak

Apple Inc has decided to shut down all its official stores in Mainland China until February 9. The decision was taken on February 1 as the death toll due to the Coronavirus outbreak crossed 250.

The smartphone giant will keep its online stores open, while the company monitors the situation closely. Some of its suppliers are based in the area near Wuhan which is at the centre of the outbreak. Apple has already closed one of its Wuhan stores and a few retail partners have either closed shop or reduced working hours.

As per livemint, Apple chief Tim Cook said on Tuesday that the company was working on "mitigation plans" to make up for production loss with alternate sources.

iPhone products manufacturer Foxconn has also decided to close its Chinese factories till mid-February. The Taiwanese tech giant has also allowed its local employees to delay their return after the New Year’s break.

On the other hand, manufacturers in India who import components from China are indicating at a supply chain sustenance crisis if the virus threat isn't mitigated soon.

Noida-based LED TV manufacturer, Videotex International, has an R&D centre in China. Arjun Bajaj, Founder of TV brand Shinco India - a sister concern of Videotex says, "Manufacturers who import components and panels from China were prepared for the Chinese Lunar New Year vacation gap but since the Chinese government has announced the extension of the vacation there’s a lot of chaos and tensions prevailing the Indian market considering the delay in the factory openings."

He adds, "Workers in China are unwilling to work and the Chinese manufacturers are not ready to take the risk either. While we are covered with required stock, they can only suffice for a limited time period. This, in turn, will cause a delay in shipments and disrupt the production of consumer goods and the mobile industry. As of now, the situation has caused mild tremors but the magnitude of this can only be determined when the shutdown ends February 8 which can also be extended."

Bajaj informs that back in 2002-03 when SARS had occurred the shutdown lasted for nine months. If the virus lasts for months then that would be a huge roadblock for manufacturers worldwide.

China has been affected by the Coronavirus that has infected close to 31,000 people and killed 600 of them. It is also home to Apple’s third-largest consumer market and a considerable part of its supply chain.