Last Updated : Oct 26, 2020 06:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple sells iPhone 12 series without charger and EarPods, but France an exception — find out why

If you live in France, your iPhone 12 will arrive with a pair of EarPods.

Moneycontrol News

The iPhone 12 series brought big gains in hardware and design over its predecessor, including 5G connectivity. However, the one thing missing from the iPhone 12 lineup was the accessories in the box, more precisely a charging adapter and EarPods.

The move marks a stand taken by the company to reduce and eventually end unnecessary carbon emissions. So, Apple currently doesn’t include a charger in the box of the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 11, iPhone SE (2020), and iPhone XR. However, France remains the exception.

France requires manufacturers to ship headphones with phones by law, which means the new iPhone 12 models in the country will ship with EarPods. This also means that the retail box for iPhones will be slightly bigger in France to accommodate the EarPods.

Close

MacRumors reported that France insists that mobile phones include headphones or hands-free kit to protect children under the age of 14 from exposure to electromagnetic waves. Although iPhones use proximity sensors to detect when a phone is being held against the head and reduce RF power to comply with legal limits, the company has to follow the rule.

Also Read: How expensive are Apple's iPhone 12 models across the globe?

France takes this one step further, charging a criminal fine of EUR 75,000 if headphones are not bundled in smartphone boxes. So, Apple will ship the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models with EarPods and a USB-C to Lightning cable in the box. However, there is no rule requiring manufacturers to ship a charger, so you aren’t going to get an adapter in the box.

Apple advises customers to utilise existing EarPods and charges, but the company also sells a $39 wireless MagSafe charger and a $19 20W wired charger.
First Published on Oct 26, 2020 06:14 pm

tags #Apple #smartphones

