Apple, Samsung and Xiaomi may ship truly-wireless earbuds with their smartphones starting 2020

Wireless earphones, particularly the Truly-Wireless earphones, are getting very popular every passing day. A new report claims that brands like Apple, Samsung and Xiaomi may bundle these wireless earbuds with their smartphones starting 2020.

Apple and other smartphone brands have been selling wireless earbuds separately. A new report by DigiTimes claims that these manufacturers would pack Truly-Wireless Stereo (TWS) with their smartphones from 2020. For the uninitiated, Apple and Samsung offer TWS in the form of AirPods and Galaxy Buds, respectively.

The report mentions that “smartphone vendors, including Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi are looking to bundle their new models with TWS earbuds next year”.

It seems very unlikely for Apple to bundle the AirPods with the upcoming iPhone 12. Even if the Cupertino-based giant does decide to do so, it could bundle its wireless AirPods first-generation.

AirPods first-generation retail for Rs 12,000 in India. Another scenario could be Apple giving consumers an option to bundle the AirPods with the iPhone 12 series. Moreover, even if Apple decides to bundle the AirPods with the iPhone, the sale price may go up.

Samsung, on the other hand, packs the Galaxy Buds with its premium foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold. Xiaomi does not even offer wired earphones with its smartphones.